Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Burglars break into 12 flats in Wanowrie
pune news

Burglars break into 12 flats in Wanowrie

The Wanowrie police have filed 12 housebreaking cases at Parmar Co-operative Housing Society Phase 3 I wing and J Wing and Shraddha Regency Building between July 13 and July 14
Sub-inspector and investigation officer Ajay Bhosale said that the locks were broken with iron rods to gain entry into flats. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Wanowrie police have filed 12 housebreaking cases at Parmar Co-operative Housing Society Phase 3 I wing and J Wing and Shraddha Regency Building between July 13 and July 14.

An FIR was lodged by Shailesh Bafna (40) of BT Kawade road, Ghorpadi. Bafna in his complaint stated that his flat was burgled by unidentified thieves who later targeted the flats owned by Anil Shah, Rihan Shaikh, Ravindra Dalvi, Zill Mantere, Fakruddin Poonawala, Vijaya Jadhav and three others located in Parmar Co-operative Housing Society while three flats in Shraddha Regency Building were also broken into by the thieves.

Sub-inspector and investigation officer Ajay Bhosale said that the locks were broken with iron rods to gain entry into flats. The police have invoked IPC sections 454, 457, 380 and 511 against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP