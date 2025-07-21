Businessman, four others tied up, locked in room; 6.15 lakh stolen from bungalow in Nigdi

Unidentified individuals allegedly broke into a bungalow in Nigdi Pradhikaran area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, locked up an elderly businessman and four family members of the caretaker in different rooms and fled with valuables worth ₹6.15 lakh, police said. Later they entered the bungalow and threatened the businessman with a firearm, tied his hands and feet and locked him in a room. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place between 9 pm and 10:30 pm on Saturday at the Chandravile bungalow.

The victim runs an industrial unit in the Chinchwad MIDC area. According to him, a group of five accused, including a woman, entered the caretaker’s room at the back side of the bungalow and tied the hands and feet of four members with ropes, and gagged them using tape.

Later they entered the bungalow and threatened the businessman with a firearm, tied his hands and feet and locked him in a room.

The accused locked the man for nearly half an hour. However, showing presence of mind, the elderly man managed to reach the gallery and shouted for help, alerting the neighbours.

Nigdi police rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and cordoned off the area. However, the burglars managed to flee before the police arrived.

Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Pimpri Chinchwad police, said, “A total of five individuals were involved in the theft.”

The accused stole valuables including gold, silver ornaments, wrist watches, cash, Aadhar cards and RC book of the car.

Police have booked five persons under relevant sections, and the crime branch unit is investigating the case.