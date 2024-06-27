Buyer, finance firm and bank booked for 42L loan fraud

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Thursday booked a housing finance firm and a private bank for allegedly not adhering to the standard practices of loan sanction which led to the buyer cheating a builder to the tune of ₹42.50 lakh. The loan fraud took place between May 23, 2023, and December 29, 2023, at Venkatesh Orchid Society, Ambegaon Budruk, wherein the accused, Nikhil Kisan Dange (32), a resident of Saili Society, Baner was booked under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 34. According to the FIR, Dange showed his willingness to buy flat number 101 at Venkatesh Orchid Society. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Real estate developer Dinesh Laxman Raskonda (52), on Wednesday, filed a complaint in this regard. According to the FIR, Dange showed his willingness to buy flat number 101 at Venkatesh Orchid Society. The accused signed an agreement to buy the property for ₹ 44.50 lakh and at first paid ₹2 lakh to the builder through RTGS and told him that the remaining amount would be paid at the time of signing the final agreement.

A few days later Dange told Raskonda that the home loan was not sanctioned as the agreement had mentioned the second floor instead of the first floor.

Meanwhile, one day, the builder noticed a partially torn notice of Piramal Capital and Finance Company pasted on the door of this property. He went to the Bibwewadi branch of the private finance company and found it suspicious. At that time, it was revealed that Dange had mortgaged the flat in both the Bibvewadi branch of a private finance company and the Bhandarkar Road branch of a private bank.

Police Inspector Dashrath Patil, in charge of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station said, “The accused took two loans against the property and cheated the complainant for ₹42.50 lakhs. He opened a bogus bank account in the name of Sai Developers at another private bank and deposited the loan amount taken from the two financial institutions in the said bank. From there he siphoned off the amount. The bank manager did not check the veracity of the documents and twice sanctioned the loan,” he said.