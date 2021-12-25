BVU gives online option to students for exams

Pune: With the students of Bharati Vidyapeeth University (BVU) facing issues related to attending their examination centres in person as only offline option was allowed, the varsity has now decided to allow students to appear for exams online.

HT had published that BVU, one of the private deemed universities, is conducting its winter 2021 semester examination for various courses starting from December 15 and it is going to be held only in offline format.

“There are thousands of students studying in various courses at BVU and most of them are not physically present at college to attend offline lectures and even appear for exams. So, we wrote to the varsity to give online option to appear for the exam for this semester. Now, vice-chancellor M M Salunkhe sir has issued orders to give online option to students appearing for the examinations,” said Rishi Pardeshi, state observer, Nationalist Students Congress Party.

As the universities and colleges in the state are gearing up preparations for conducting examinations, the state higher education minister Uday Samant had earlier announced to give both options of online and offline mode for conducting the exams depending on the Covid situation. However, BVU students were upset over the decision of not giving online option for exams, as many of them are back into their village, some are afraid of the new Omicron Covid variant and want to appear online for exams.

MM Salunkhe, vice-chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth university said, “Our examinations are going on for various courses and after taking the review of Covid situation and other aspects, the online option to appear for the exams is been given to students.”