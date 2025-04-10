Call for stricter rules in pvt hospitals grows louder after hospital controversy

The recent controversy surrounding Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has prompted citizens and political groups to demand strict enforcement of the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act of 1949 and its amended regulations from 2021. The protestors demand that all private hospitals must prominently display details of grievance redressal cell, toll-free helpline and name of municipal officer, and charges for 15 services, including surgery, anaesthesia, ICU stay, and consultation fees at their main entrance. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A patient was allegedly refused admission at the charitable medical facility over non-payment of ₹10 lakh deposit last month. Subsequently, she died at another facility after giving birth to twin daughters.

Several activists and politicians, including members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have pointed out major gaps in the implementation of the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration (Amended) Rules 2021. The protestors demand that all private hospitals must prominently display details of grievance redressal cell, toll-free helpline and name of municipal officer, and charges for 15 services, including surgery, anaesthesia, ICU stay, and consultation fees at their main entrance.

Dr Abhijit More, Maharashtra state secretary, AAP, has written to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) requesting strict and immediate implementation of rules to ensure better accountability from private healthcare institutions.

The civic officials said that their grievance redressal cell is already in place and toll-free 1800 2334151 has been made available for public to report complaints regarding violations of patient rights and issues with registered nursing homes. PMC have 850 hospitals and clinics registered under the Nursing Home Act. Between April 2023 and March 2024, the civic body received 35 complaints through the helpline and 23 in the current year (April 2024 to March 2025).

Health activist Sharad Shetty said, “Without proper monitoring, clear public information and strict action against rule violators, private hospitals will continue to operate without full accountability.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief, PMC, said, “Hospitals are following the norms and have displayed treatment tariff, patients charter rights and grievance redressal number. Only 10 hospitals who are yet to display the details will follow the instructions soon. We have issued show cause notices to 97 private hospitals for violation of nursing home norms.”

Santosh More of Raviwar Peth said, “Lack of transparency is stressful, especially in emergencies. There are incidents of deposits being asked for even when the patient has medical insurance.”

“There has to be strict monitoring of rules,” said Ramesh Gole of Kothrud.

Dr Sanjay Patil, national secretary, Hospital Board of India, said that all hospitals are following the norms.