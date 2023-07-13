Parents worry about admission in illegal schools in Pune

Since the past few months, the education department has launched a campaign against bogus schools wherein some such schools are being closed while cases are being filed against others. A case of cheating has been registered against the Bliss International School, Hinjewadi, for admitting students without the government’s approval and charging exorbitant fees. Whereas the parents of those studying at Bliss International School are worried and trying to get their children admitted to other schools.

Since the past few months, the education department has launched a campaign against bogus schools (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the complaint filed by Suresh Sable, head of the Marunji division of the Pune Zilla Parishad, Bliss School was inspected on April 25 and it was found that the school did not have any of the government approval documents. The school was started in September 2022 and has classes from 1 to 8 with 116 students on its rolls.

Not only is the school collecting huge fees from the students and parents, it is defrauding the government by demanding certificates from students and other schools despite being unauthorised. The inspection report has been prepared and submitted to the group education officers on April 26, Sable said. He is filing a complaint after ordering criminal action against the school, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From September 2022 till date, the Bliss International School is being run by the Budhrani Knowledge Foundation with the school principal, school director and owner having started the school without possessing any documents of rules and conditions set by the government. The school is recruiting students unauthorised, collecting huge fees from students unauthorised, pretending it is authorised and also pretending that it is official,” Sable said in his complaint.

Meanwhile, parents of those studying in the school are worried as the academic year has already started. “My daughter is studying in this school and suddenly, we have come to know that the school is illegal. We have already paid the fees and now, we have to run to another school to take admission,” said a parent on condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}