Campaigning for Kasba, Chinchwad by-poll ends

PUNE: Campaigning for the Kasba peth and Chinchwad by-poll came to an end Friday evening. Despite being a by-election, it has drawn attention at both the national and state level, given the recent political developments in Maharashtra. On Friday, candidates continued to address rallies till the evening.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde held a roadshow in Kasba peth on Friday while deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a rally in the constituency Thursday evening.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde held a roadshow in Kasba peth on Friday while deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a rally in the constituency Thursday evening.

Bringing up the Hindutva ideology, Fadnavis said, “This is an election between Hindutva and non-Hindutva. Some Congress leaders are claiming that it is a fight between the two candidates but it is a fight between two ideologies.” Messages related to Hindutva were also circulated on social media.

Whereas Shinde said, “We were hoping for an unopposed by-election but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) did not listen to us. The BJP and Shiv Sena will win both seats. Although I am the chief minister, I like to mingle with the common man which is why I am stepping in the midst of voters and holding roadshows and rallies.”

Meanwhile, opposition leader Ajit Pawar criticised Shinde and Fadnavis for poaching the Shiv Sena name and symbol. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, in his campaign, said, “Though it is a by-election and it is not going to have an impact on the state or central government, it will indicate the mood of Maharashtra and the country.”

By-poll sees active participation by party top brass

With the Kasba peth and Chinchwad by-election having become a matter of prestige for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), national- and state- level leaders from both camps were actively involved in the campaign. Union home minister Amit Shah; chief minister Eknath Shinde; deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis; NCP leader Sharad Pawar; former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray; opposition leader Ajit Pawar; Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray; and Congress leaders Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan were seen campaigning for the by-poll. Leaders from other parties too visited Kasba peth during the campaign.

