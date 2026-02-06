Car plunges into Bhairoba nullah in Wanowrie

Pune: A car veered off the bridge road and plunged into the Bhairoba nullah near Ganga Satellite Society on Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 9 am, according to residents and officials. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on the stretch running alongside the open drainage channel, for reasons yet to be officially ascertained. Eyewitnesses recalled hearing a sudden screech of brakes before the car disappeared into the nullah. Car plunges into Bhairoba nullah near Ganga Satellite Society on Thursday morning, driver manages to climb out of the vehicle without serious injuries. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“It was terrifying—one moment the car was on the road, the next it was in the waterway,” said Ramesh Punde, a shopkeeper near the site who rushed to assist. The driver, who was travelling alone, managed to climb out of the vehicle without serious injuries. According to former Pune Cantonment Board member Vinod Mathurawala, the incident has once again highlighted longstanding complaints regarding the lack of basic road safety infrastructure in the area. Residents allege that the stretch lacks protective railings or barricades along the open nullah. Wanowrie police have registered a case and probe into the cause of the accident is underway.