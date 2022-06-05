Car thieves attack policemen on Nigdi-Dehu road, one injured

Three policemen were attacked by two car thieves during night patrolling on Nigdi-Dehu road on Friday around 1 pm.

One of the policemen who pulled out the car keys was attacked with a knife and sustained injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the violent behaviour, the policemen pointed a revolver at them in self-defence. However, taking advantage of the darkness, the two thieves ran towards the hillock and escaped.

According to the police, the thieves stole a car from Yamunanagar area on Friday night. Police inspector Ajay Jogdand, who was on night patrol made a station diary entry at Chikhali police station and left for Nigdi for night patrol.

The owner of the car saw the police patrol vehicle, stopped the van and told the police that his car was stolen. Police immediately swung into action. Jogdand and his accompanying police officers Nishant Kale and Pradip Gutte were passing through Bhakti-Shakti chowk when they saw the stolen car.

The police turned off the lights of their car and started chasing the thieves. They stopped the car and asked the thieves to get down and accompany them to the police station. The thieves instead sped away in the car. However, a truck moving ahead blocked their speed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At that time, the police parked their stolen car horizontally. Police inspector Jogdand then got down from the vehicle and ran towards the thieves. He put his hand inside the car window and tried to remove the key when the thief hit him on the arm. At the same time, police personnel Kale and Gutte surrounded the car on both sides. The thieves attacked the police with their knives. Jogdand managed to duck the attack but Kale was injured. Police later found two more large knives in the car.

Jogdand, senior police inspector of the anti-extortion squad said, “During the night patrol, a man stopped on the road and said his car was stolen. A search revealed a stolen car. We chased the thieves and tried to catch the thieves. However, he attacked the police with a large knife. The two thieves, taking advantage of the darkness, fled the scene by dropping their weapons,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}