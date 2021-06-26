Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Case against BJP leaders for Covid violations
pune news

Case against BJP leaders for Covid violations

A case was registered against around 100-150 leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for crowding and flouting Covid19 regulation during the protest demanding retention of reservation for other backward class (OBC) community in local bodies
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:50 PM IST
HT Image

A case was registered against around 100-150 leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for crowding and flouting Covid19 regulation during the protest demanding retention of reservation for other backward class (OBC) community in local bodies.

The Supreme Court, in May, rejected the state government’s review petition on the court’s decision to quash reservation for the OBCs in local governing bodies.

The BJP, which is in opposition in Maharashtra, held a protest in Katraj chowk of Pune and it was attended by party leaders like Pankaja Munde, Girish Bapat, Jagdish Mulik, Yogesh Pingale, Deepak Mane, Omkar Malvadkar, etc. However, whether all of them have been booked in the case, registered at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is not yet clear.

Visuals of the protest showed that most of the leaders were without masks, surrounded by a crowd of party workers. Social distancing, and mask rules , both were violated blatantly even as the Delta plus variant of Covid19 has been declared as a variant of concern in India with at least 22 active cases in the state.

Permission was granted for 50 people to participate in the protest and a notice under Section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was issued.

A case was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against over 100 people gathered at Katraj chowk for not complying with the notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP