Case against Brigadier-rank officer for allegedly driving Lt Colonel to attempt suicide

The 43-year-old officer, undergoing a 6-month long training at the Military Intelligence Training School (MITS), was found dead in her room on Wednesday
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 01:37 PM IST
By Shalaka Shinde

A case was registered against a Brigadier-rank officer of the Indian Army by Pune Police for driving a Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer to suicide in Pune, officials said on Monday.

The 43-year-old officer, undergoing a 6-month long training at the Military Intelligence Training School (MITS), was found dead in her room on Wednesday. She had been in Pune for the past three months and a case of accidental death was registered on Wednesday, an investigation into the matter is pending.

“The deceased officer’s husband has lodged a complaint. He has alleged that the Brigadier was harassing her. It is neither sexual nor professional harassment. He is not from the department in which she was deployed. Beyond that, I cannot reveal any details,” said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5, Pune Police.

A case was registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Wanowrie police station.

Sunday, October 17, 2021
