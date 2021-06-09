The Kondhwa Police have arrested one person and lodged a case against four, for brandishing swords in public.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Ashrafnagar, Kondhwa, where the accused broke windows of a hospital and threatened shopkeepers with dire consequences if they did not down shutters.

The entire scene was captured on CCTV.

Police arrested Shahbaz alias Lambu Khan (24), while four other unidentified accused are still at large.

Dr Obaidullah Abdurrahim Khan (33), owner of Shifa Polyclinic, lodged the FIR against the accused.

As per the complaint, the accused first threatened a group of youth standing in lane number 12. The accused then attacked Labbaik medical stores, breaking furniture and demanding medicines free of cost.

The miscreants also destroyed a handcart belonging to vegetable vendor Saleem Shaikh and then threatened a tea vendor.

Inspector Sardar Patil of Kondhwa police station said, “The youth threatened shopkeepers and spread terror using swords and other weapons. We have seized the weapons and one person has been arrested. Incidents like this will not be tolerated and harsh action will be taken against the guilty.”