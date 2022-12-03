Catching a cat, a task for PMC; only 404 sterilised in three months

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a sterilisation programme for kittens since September 2022. The civic body has managed to inoculate 404 felines in three months. The bigger challenge for the staffers, however, is getting hold of them.

Dr Sarika Funde, PMC’s veterinary superintendent, stated that sterilising cats is more difficult because they are not as common on roads as dogs.

“Catching a kitten is a difficult task because, unlike dogs, cats are not easily found on roads. They continue to hide in residential areas. Trap cages are the most effective way to catch them.”

“We got a work permit for the inoculation drive in September, and we’ve sterilised 404 cats so far. Only one NGO volunteered to take on the task, and they’ve been handed over the charge,” Funde added.

The civic body receives calls from citizens and sterilizes cats for free. Stray cats living on society premises and public places are also being sterilised.

“If we get more NGO’s then we can speed up the process,” Funde added.

As per state government order and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) advisory, every municipal corporation should control the cat population and reduce the incidents of cruelty against them.

As per May 9, 2019, government order, necessary action has to be taken regarding cat sterilisation.

According to the order, “generally, a cat gives birth to four to five kittens every three months, greatly increasing their population.”

Neha Panchamia, founder of RESQ Charitable Trust said, “Doing cat sterilisation is very important as they are more prolific breeders. Globally wherever cat sterilisation happens, trap cages are used to catch them. It is a stress-free technique as using cat food they can be trapped.”

The civic body pays ₹1,000 per animal, which includes ₹800 for surgery and postoperative care and ₹200 for picking up and releasing the cat in the same area.

Tania Ahuja, a resident from Kondhwa said, “We have sterilised our cat. So, we don’t have to worry about handling small kittens.”