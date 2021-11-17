CBI arrests IAF officer for graft in Pune

Pune: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Suryakanat Sangle, civilian gazetted officer (CGO), Indian Air Force (IAF), 2 Wing, Lohegaon, Pune on charges of allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 for processing the transfer request of a housekeeping staff. Inspector (CBI) Girish Soni is investigating the case.

The CBI FIR (first information report) states that the housekeeping staff posted with the IAF in Lohegaon resides in Nigdi and had applied for his mutual transfer from IAF Lohegaon to Station Headquarters (HQ), Dehu road.

During verification of the complaint by CBI, the complainant sought 2-3 days’ time as he had only Rs3,000- ₹4,000 with him, but Sangle instructed to deliver the amount the same day itself. Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against accused for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR stated, “The allegations mentioned in the complaint have been verified in the presence of independent witnesses. The verification has disclosed the demand of undue advantage by the public servant Sangle and when the complainant sought 2-3 days’ time as today he had only to Rs3,000- ₹4,000 with him. Sangle instructed to deliver today itself whatever amount is available with the complainant. The aforesaid facts and circumstances disclose commission of offences punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Sangle, CGO, IAF, 2 Wing Lohegaon.”

Soni in his verification report dated November 15 stated, “The complaint revealed that the complainant is a housekeeping staff of IAF, presently posted at 2 Wing, IAF, Lohegaon, had applied for mutual transfer from Lohegaon to Station Headquarters, Dehu road in last week of July 2021. CGO Sangle demanded an amount of ₹50,000 from the complainant to send his application and get his work done at the earliest. Further, Sangle directed the complainant to pay bribe of Rs25,000 in advance and remaining amount of Rs25,000 after the work is done. Sangle called the complainant on November 15 to meet him near Vishrantwadi petrol pump in the afternoon,” it stated.

The report added, “As per the verification proceedings, it is confirmed that Sangle is demanding bribe from the complainant otherwise the work of the complainant would remain pending and further confirmed that he had demanded Rs3,000- Rs4,000 rupees which is a part of Rs50,000 as alleged by the complainant. Hence, a regular case may be registered against Sangle under Section 7 of PC Act 1988, accordingly.”