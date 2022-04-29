Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBI arrests superintendent, inspector of Central GST in bribery case

It was alleged that the superintendent demanded an undue advantage of ₹75,000 from the complainant through his tax consultant to settle the matter regarding his service tax liability for the year 2017-18 to 2020-21
Published on Apr 29, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent and an inspector, both of Central Goods and Services Tax (GST), Jaisingpur, Kolhapur district, in a bribery case.

A case was registered on April 28 against the two officials.

It was alleged that the superintendent demanded an undue advantage of 75,000 from the complainant through his tax consultant to settle the matter regarding his service tax liability for the year 2017-18 to 2020-21. It was further alleged that both the accused negotiated the bribe amount with the complainant and his tax consultant and fixed the same as 50,000.

The CBI laid the trap, and the accused were caught while accepting the bribe of 50,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused at Jaisingpur and Kolhapur which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and they were produced in the court on Friday.

