CBI arrests superintendent, inspector of Central GST in bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent and an inspector, both of Central Goods and Services Tax (GST), Jaisingpur, Kolhapur district, in a bribery case.
A case was registered on April 28 against the two officials.
It was alleged that the superintendent demanded an undue advantage of ₹75,000 from the complainant through his tax consultant to settle the matter regarding his service tax liability for the year 2017-18 to 2020-21. It was further alleged that both the accused negotiated the bribe amount with the complainant and his tax consultant and fixed the same as ₹50,000.
The CBI laid the trap, and the accused were caught while accepting the bribe of ₹50,000 from the complainant.
Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused at Jaisingpur and Kolhapur which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and they were produced in the court on Friday.
PM fanning controversial issues to divert attention from inflation: Saamana
Mumbai The Shiv Sena on Friday launched a scathing attack on prime minister Narendra Modi saying the PM fanned controversial issues to divert attention from issues like inflation and unemployment. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana accused the prime minister of seeking a tussle between the Centre and state. Speaking to reporters, Sena MP and executive editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut said that the editorial was not an attack on the PM.
Bombay HC permits two convicts on death row to pursue studies while in prison
The Bombay High Court permitted two convicts sentenced to death in 2017 for raping and killing a minor girl to pursue their studies through open university while in prison. Convicts Jitendra Shinde and Nitin Bhailume were sentenced to death by a trial court in November 2017 for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2016 in Kopardi in the state's Ahmednagar district.
Moga man climbs atop cell tower, seeks release of Sikh prisoners
A Sikh man climbed atop a mobile phone tower at Rode village in Baghapurana subdivision of Moga district on Friday, demanding the release of all Sikh prisoners who are languishing in Indian jails even after the completion of their jail terms. Balwinder Singh, also demanded a strict law against sacrilege of holy scriptures.
Ludhiana: Annoyed over allegations of mobile theft, labourer strangulates friend
Annoyed over allegations of mobile theft, a labourer strangled his friend to death with a piece of cloth, police said on Friday. The body of victim Dharinder Rishi was found in fields in Mohi village. The accused has been identified as Chandan of Rurka village. Victim's wife Sunani Devi of Bihar's Purnia said they had been living in Rurka for the past five years. The accused, Chandan, was a friend of Sunani's husband.
Ludhiana: Two private firm employees robbed of ₹1.5 lakh at gunpoint
Four miscreants robbed two employees of a private firm of ₹1.5 lakh at gunpoint on Bhaini Gujra Link road in Sidhwan Bet on Thursday evening. The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against the accused, who are yet to be unidentified, and initiated an investigation. On Thursday, Ram Singh of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, along with his co-worker Ramesh Kumar, was going to the company's office to deposit ₹1.5 lakh, he told the police.
