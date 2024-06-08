 CBI spl judge convicts lawyer, assistant in 2013 graft case  - Hindustan Times
CBI spl judge convicts lawyer, assistant in 2013 graft case 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 08, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Both the accused were convicted for the commission of an offence punishable under section 8 of the PC Act

CBI special judge on Friday convicted accused Adv. Hemant Thorat and Laxman Deshmukh in a graft case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2014 had detained the duo for allegedly accepting a bribe of 28.95 lakh from an Indian Railway chief loco inspector to undermine the prosecution’s case. The said Indian Railways official was accused of theft of a high-speed diesel worth 10 crore. 

Both the accused were convicted for the commission of an offence punishable under section 8 of the PC Act, 1988 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 5 years and a fine of ₹1 lakh each and in default to suffer imprisonment for 2 months.
Both the accused were convicted for the commission of an offence punishable under section 8 of the PC Act, 1988 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 5 years and a fine of 1 lakh each and in default to suffer imprisonment for 2 months.

Both the accused were convicted for the commission of an offence punishable under section 8 of the PC Act, 1988 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 5 years and a fine of 1 lakh each and in default to suffer imprisonment for 2 months. Further, they have also been convicted for the commission of an offence punishable under section 120-Band and sentenced to undergo imprisonment of 6 months and a fine of 10,000/- each and in default to suffer imprisonment for 15 days. 

The case was investigated by CBI, ACB, Pune and after investigation, a chargesheet was filed on January 31, 2014, against the accused duo. 

