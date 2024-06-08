CBI spl judge convicts lawyer, assistant in 2013 graft case 

CBI special judge on Friday convicted accused Adv. Hemant Thorat and Laxman Deshmukh in a graft case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2014 had detained the duo for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹28.95 lakh from an Indian Railway chief loco inspector to undermine the prosecution’s case. The said Indian Railways official was accused of theft of a high-speed diesel worth ₹10 crore. Both the accused were convicted for the commission of an offence punishable under section 8 of the PC Act, 1988 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 5 years and a fine of ₹ 1 lakh each and in default to suffer imprisonment for 2 months. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Both the accused were convicted for the commission of an offence punishable under section 8 of the PC Act, 1988 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 5 years and a fine of ₹1 lakh each and in default to suffer imprisonment for 2 months. Further, they have also been convicted for the commission of an offence punishable under section 120-Band and sentenced to undergo imprisonment of 6 months and a fine of ₹10,000/- each and in default to suffer imprisonment for 15 days.

The case was investigated by CBI, ACB, Pune and after investigation, a chargesheet was filed on January 31, 2014, against the accused duo.