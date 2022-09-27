CBI takes over probe into extortion allegations against former state minister Girish Mahajan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into allegations of assault and extortion against Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and 28 others, which was registered at Kothrud police station.

The Maharashtra home department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had recommended the CBI probe against Mahajan on July 22 which was forwarded to the agency by the Department of Personnel and Training on September 2.

In March, Fadnavis had presented a pen drive in the assembly stating that it contained conversations and video recorded footage of persons involved including Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Chavan and some officials regarding planting of evidence to frame a fake case. The MVA government had handed over the pen drive to CID for further probe.

An FIR against the former state minister Mahajan alleging extortion and criminal intimidation of the Vijay Patil, a lawyer and one of the directors of the Zilla Maratha Vidyaprasarak Sahakari Samaj, a cooperative educational institute in Jalgaon was initially lodged at Nimbhora Police Station in Jalgaon in December 2020 and later transferred to Kothrud police station.

Explaining the case transfer process CID Pune Unit SP Shrikant Dhivare said, “First we get the order from the state government and the Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) issues a notification and informs the state government about it. After that, the state government issues the order to us. Last week CBI DYSP , Delhi Unit came to Pune and the case was handed over to them.”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said, “CBI has not lodged any case against Girish Mhajan. On the contrary the investigation with the CID has been transferred to CBI. The conspiracy to put Mahajan in jail and filing false cases against us will be investigated by the CBI.

CBI Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Suvez Haque said, “Please contact the CBI PRO in Delhi.”

Box

The case

-Vijay Patil, a director of the Jalgaon Jilha Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj, told police that in 2018, he and his colleague had gone to Pune to collect old records of the institute from its former secretary Tanaji Bhoite on the instruction of his elder brother Narendra Patil, who was the chairman of the institute.

-While they were in Pune, Nilesh Bhoite, one of the accused, allegedly told Patil to hand over the institute to him as Mahajan was interested in it.

-He also made a video call to Mahajan, who allegedly told Patil to ask all directors to submit their resignations and hand over the reins to Nilesh Bhoite.

-The accused offered Patil ₹1 crore, but when he declined, he was allegedly taken to a flat in the Sadashiv Peth area, where one of the accused hit him in the head and threatened him at knife-point.

-December 2020: First FIR lodged in Jalgaon against Mahajan and 28 others

- January 4, 202: Case was transferred to Kothrud police station

-CBI Delhi Unit took over the case from CID last week