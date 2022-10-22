CDS, three service chiefs visit NDA

Pune: General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) accompanied by General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff; Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff paid homage at the Hut of Remembrance at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune on Friday to honour the alumni of the institute.

The service chiefs are course mates and alumni of NDA. The CDS reviewed training at NDA, where he began his journey as a cadet in 1977.