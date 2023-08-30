Speed up JICA project work: Centre tells PMC

The Central Government has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to expedite the river rejuvenation project, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

PMC is constructing 11 STPs as part of the JICA project to collect sewage from various locations. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the central government took the review meeting for this project after additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade briefed authorities about the progress of the same. PMC is constructing 11 STPs as part of the JICA project to collect sewage from various locations.

Binwade commented on the development, saying, “The civic body had completed 15 per cent of the project’s work, with an estimated ₹215 crore spent so far.”

The central government has contributed ₹841 crore to this project with the assistance of JICA. Originally, the project estimation was ₹990 crore, but due to the nearly six-year delay, the cost has risen to ₹1,473 crore.

The river rejuvenation project aims to keep the Mula-Mutha riverbed clean. As PMC is unable to treat the sewage generated in the city properly, most of the sewage directly mixes with the river water. By constructing new STPs, PMC plans to collect 100 % sewage and only release treated water in the river to keep it clean.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}