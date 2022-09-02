Central ministers to visit Pune

Pune: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and higher education minister Chandrakant Patil will visit Pune on Friday to attend various development project meetings.

Gadkari will hold a review meeting of various projects, including Chandni chowk multilevel flyover. He is likely to visit Chandni chowk to check the work’s progress. Later in the evening, the road transport minister along with Fadnavis will inaugurate the Pune festival. Both the leaders will share the stage with former Pune member of Parliament (MP) Suresh Kalmadi.

Scindia will attend the events organised at Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and Symbiosis college.

Fadnavis and Vikhe-Patil will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of new administrative building of stamp and registration department.

Though many Ganesh mandals in the city are hoping a visit by chief minister Eknath Shinde, officials are yet to give confirmation.