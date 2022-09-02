Central ministers to visit Pune
Pune: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and higher education minister Chandrakant Patil will visit Pune on Friday to attend various development project meetings.
Gadkari will hold a review meeting of various projects, including Chandni chowk multilevel flyover. He is likely to visit Chandni chowk to check the work’s progress. Later in the evening, the road transport minister along with Fadnavis will inaugurate the Pune festival. Both the leaders will share the stage with former Pune member of Parliament (MP) Suresh Kalmadi.
Scindia will attend the events organised at Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and Symbiosis college.
Fadnavis and Vikhe-Patil will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of new administrative building of stamp and registration department.
Though many Ganesh mandals in the city are hoping a visit by chief minister Eknath Shinde, officials are yet to give confirmation.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
