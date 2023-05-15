Two parcel scanners to be installed at Pune railway station

The central railways have announced that two parcel scanners will be deployed at the central parcel hub of Pune railway station to detect the parcel content as part of the security measures and streamlining of parcel processing work.

After the facility is activated, a complete parcel log can be generated of all the goods and materials passing through the railway station area.

As many as 65 trains pass through Pune railway station daily and around 1.25 lakh passengers avail the facility. The Pune railway station garnered a revenue earning of ₹27 crore in the last fiscal from parcel service alone.

The parcel service includes transport of two-wheelers up to very small items. Besides fruits, industrial products, luggage, clothes, cosmetics etc. According to the railway authorities, the new parcel scanners will detect the material being transported and prove to be very effective in detecting banned material as per the security laws, authorities stated.

The railways have also worked out an arrangement with the postal department for collection of parcels and their distribution and the scanner facility will benefit the customers and administration in equal measure.

