Centre bringing back ‘licence raj’: Prithviraj Chavan

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bringing back ‘licence raj’ by deciding on locations of projects.

Chavan said, “During 1991, Congress brought changes in the economy and allowed the industry to invest without interference from central government. Since last few years, again license raj is back. The central government is deciding the projects and their locations.”

His remarks came on the backdrop of Maharashtra government attracting criticism from the opposition over the Tata-Airbus C-295 manufacturing project going in Gujarat over Maharashtra.