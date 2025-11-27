Centre clears two Pune Metro phase 2 routes

Pune: The Union cabinet chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved two new Pune Metro corridors under phase 2 — Line 4 from Kharadi to Khadakwasla and Line 4A from Nal Stop to Manik Baug. Now, only Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor and Hadapsar–Saswad Road extensions under the phase await green signal with the proposal pending with the state government. Pune, India -February 17, 2023 :Metro Work in progress near balewad-wakad road in Pune, India, on Friday,February 17 , 2023.(HT PHOTO)

Together, Line 4 and 4A will run 31.63 km with 28 elevated stations. The corridors will link key IT hubs, major office districts, educational institutions and densely populated neighbourhoods across eastern, central, southern and western Pune. The project is estimated to cost ₹9,857.85 crore, to be financed jointly by the Centre, the state and international agencies. Construction is expected to take five years.

The two new lines are part of the comprehensive mobility plan and will integrate with existing and upcoming Pune Metro lines at Kharadi Bypass, Nal Stop and Swargate. A new interchange station is also planned at Hadapsar Railway Station. These links will eventually extend to the proposed Loni Kalbhor and Saswad Road stretches, strengthening multi-modal connectivity.

The approved alignment covers Kharadi IT Park, Magarpatta and Hadapsar, Solapur Road, Sinhagad Road, Karve Road, Warje and the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway. Officials said the network will significantly ease congestion on the city’s busiest stretches and offer a safer and more reliable public transport option.

Daily ridership on the two lines is projected to reach 4.09 lakh in 2028. It is expected to rise to 7 lakh in 2038, 9.63 lakh in 2048 and over 11.7 lakh by 2058, with the Kharadi–Khadakwasla route expected to carry the largest share of passengers.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will begin civil, systems and electrical work, and topographical surveys and design activities have already started.

With the approval of Phase 2 corridors, Pune Metro’s total network will cross 100 km.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “Only the Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor and Hadapsar–Saswad Road corridors are awaiting the state and Centre’s final sanction.”

Modi said, “A major boost to Pune’s public transport network. Cabinet has approved Phase-2 of Pune Metro (Lines 4 & 4A) connecting various areas of the city. The decision ensures a faster and more comfortable commute for the people of Pune, which is an important centre for growth and innovation.”

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol said the Cabinet’s nod is a major boost for the city. “The new corridors will expand connectivity in all directions, linking residential areas with IT parks and commercial hubs. I thank prime minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for supporting the important project,” he said.