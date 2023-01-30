Centre intentionally not giving benefits to senior, disabled citizens in Pune district: Supriya Sule

PUNE : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MP Supriya Sule on Monday alleged that the central government is purposely not giving the benefit of various schemes to senior citizens and disabled persons in Pune district as MPs belonging to opposition parties have been elected from the Baramati and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies. Sule along with other NCP leaders protested in front of the district collector’s office and warned that if the central government does not provide the said benefits, they will take legal action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sule said that more than one lakh senior- and disabled- citizens from Pune district – the highest number in the country - are eligible for the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme of the central government. Despite the central government itself having found these beneficiaries to be genuine, it is not providing the benefits to them because of MPs belonging to the NCP having been elected from the Baramati and Shirur Lok Sabha seats, Sule said.

The ADIP scheme has been in operation since 1981, and its main objective is to assist needy- and disabled- persons in procuring durable and scientifically manufactured and sophisticated standard aids and appliances that can promote their physical, social and psychological rehabilitation by reducing the effects of disabilities and enhance their economic potential.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}