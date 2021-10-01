Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre's irregular supply caused syringe shortage in PMC: Ajit Pawar
pune news

Centre’s irregular supply caused syringe shortage in PMC: Ajit Pawar

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said disproportionate supply of the vaccine doses and syringes by the Centre caused the situation in PMC
By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said disproportionate supply of the vaccine doses and syringes by the Centre government caused the situation in PMC. (HT)

Pune: Commenting on the shortage of syringes for the anti-Covid vaccination reported in Pune city a few days ago, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that disproportionate supply of the vaccine doses and syringes by the central government caused the situation.

The Pune guardian minister said that syringe shortage is experienced at the vaccination drives conducted through CSR funds. He said that the situation has been resolved as local bodies have been instructed to purchase required number of syringes and funds would be made available.

“Syringes come with vaccine doses supplied by the Centre. For the vaccination drive in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), vaccine doses were supplied but syringes did not come in that proportion. PMC decided to buy 0.1 million syringes and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) followed suit. But for the vaccination drives through CSR, they said that if we are providing vaccines then local authorities should take the responsibility for syringes,” Pawar said.

‘Positive about extending the timings of restaurants’

“Covid relaxations would be carried out in phases. We are positive about extending the timings of restaurants beyond 10 pm. If the declining trend of Covid cases continues then the decision would be taken next week,” said Ajit Pawar.

