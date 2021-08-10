Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / CET for FYJC admissions cancelled: Pune students disappointed; cut-offs to be higher, say principals
CET for FYJC admissions cancelled: Pune students disappointed; cut-offs to be higher, say principals

The high court has also instructed the state government to carry out the admission process within six weeks on the basis of Class 10 and internal assessment marks
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Class 10 students of Abhinav school in Ambegaon pose for selfies after collecting their board exam marksheets on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

As the Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed the state government’s decision to have Common Entrance Tests (CET) for Class 11 admissions, there will be a major impact on admissions this academic year.

The cut-off marks for prominent colleges will be higher, as per principals.

On May 28, the state government issued a notification about conducting the CET exam which was scheduled on August 21. In an order by the bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Riyaz Chagla it was observed that, “The Maharashtra state government does not has the power under law to issue such a notification and this court can intervene in the extreme case of gross injustice, such as this.”

The high court has also instructed the state government to carry out the admission process within six weeks on the basis of Class 10 and internal assessment marks.

Prof Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College said, “There would certainly be an increase in cut-offs for this year’s admissions, as the passing percentage and number of students is high compared to last year. As always, our college cut-offs are high, last year it was as high as 97.6 per cent for Arts and 97 per cent for Science. It is excepted that cut-offs will increase marginally this time as now CET has been cancelled. It will be completely based on Class 10 marks and assessment.”

Principal Avinash Takawale, president of the Nationalist Teachers Association, said, “The state government has completely failed in its case before the HC and it is now going to impact lakhs of students. This is going to adversely impact careers as well.”

As the Class 10 examinations were cancelled this year due to the pandemic, the passing percentage of students was 99.95 per cent, which was 4.65 per cent more than last year. While 957 students scored 100 per cent marks, over one lakh students scored above 90 per cent this year.

Students are unhappy with the decision. Vaidehi Kamte a student said, “I had joined a special batch of CET classes and was preparing well for the exams and suddenly we are told there won’t be any examination. This is irritating as well as demoralising for us.”

