Chain snatching gang busted, one held at Bibwewadi

PUNE: Bharti Vidyapeeth Police on October 17 arrested an accused involved in chain-snatching crimes, while his two accomplices are on the run. Police received information about the accused’s whereabouts and accordingly, prime accused Sagar Sharma was arrested while going to a Dandiya Nights event at Bibwewadi. During the probe, the accused confessed to having committed five crimes of chain snatching to raise bail money for his criminal friend. Police have accordingly launched a search operation for two other accused, Prathamesh alias Pilya Thamke and another unidentified accused.

Police said that on record criminal Amol Adham was involved in an extortion case and police are searching for him. Considering the police investigation, Adham decided to gather money for his bail plea. Hence, he asked Thamke and others to collect money for his release on bail.

According to plan, Thamke landed in Pune and Sharma guided him to entry and exit points in Pune city. After that, they had stolen golden chains from Vishrantwadi, Yerwada, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Kondhwa area of the Pune city

On October 12, they stole the chain of a woman who had taken a morning walk in the Bharti Vidyapeeth area. During the investigation of CCTV footage and after technical analysis police identified Sharma.

Vinayak Gaikwad, senior police inspector at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station said, “Sharma confessed that he and his associates snatched at least 5 chains at various parts of the city in order to raise money for bail of their friend Adham.’’

Assistant Police Inspector Amol Rasal said, “We have successfully recovered gold ornaments of 22 grams worth ₹1,15,000 from accused Sharma and search of prime accused Thamke in this case is going on.

A case regarding the same has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station under IPC sections 392 and 34 and a search of two other accused involved is going on.

