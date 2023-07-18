Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News / Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate new Chandani Chowk flyover on August 12

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate new Chandani Chowk flyover on August 12

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Chandani Chowk flyover, a solution to traffic jams on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, will open on August 12. Inauguration delayed due to incomplete work.

The new Chandani Chowk flyover, which has been planned as a solution to the major traffic jams that occur on the Mumbai-Benngaluru Highway, will be opened to the public on August 12. Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the flyover.

Girder installation work underway at new Chandani Chowk flyover. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Earlier, the administration planned to inaugurate the new flyover on May 1, however, as work was not completed, the inauguration was postponed.

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh along with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officers conducted a review of the new flyover last week and said it is 97 per cent complete and girder installation work is underway.

As PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on August 1, the administration wanted the PM to inaugurate the flyover, however, since the work is yet to be completed, the inauguration has been delayed, said officials.

