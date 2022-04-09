Chandannagar police book builder, wife and partner for bank loan fraud
PUNE The Chandannagar police have booked a builder and two others for cheating three nationalised banks in connection with a loan fraud case estimated to be worth ₹1.57 crore. The police have identified the developer as Girish Ramchandra Kamath, his wife Pallav and partner Avinash Dattatreya Bhadarke of Orange Landmarks real estate company.
Uday Walvekar (57), a resident of Vimannagar, has lodged a complaint. According to the complaint, Kamath had constructed Orange Landmarks building in Wadgaonsheri and obtained a housing loan of ₹54 lakh from the State Bank of India for flat number 301 located on the third floor of the building.
During the investigation, it has been revealed that Kamath in connivance with partner Bhadarke had obtained housing loans of ₹49 lakh from South Indian Bank, Vimannagar Branch and ₹54 lakh from Bank of Maharashtra, Indrayani nagar Bhosari for the same flat. Inspector Sunil Jadhav said that a case related to cheating has been lodged against the accused for loan fraud and drafting forged documents to obtain loan on a single flat.
Lt Gen ADS Aujla to be next Chinar Corps commander
Counter insurgency operations expert Lieutenant General ADS Aujla has been appointed as the next commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. Aujla has commanded a division in the Kashmir valley and has vast experience in counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration operations, Army officials said. Aujla would succeed Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey in Chinar Corps who is moving to the Army War College in Mhow as its Commandant.
Thieves pose as Bihar govt officers, steal 60-foot iron bridge with locals' help
Junior engineer of the state irrigation department, Arshad Kamal Shamshi said when government officers realised they have been trapped by the thieves, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed with the Nasriganj police station.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to promote boxing among its civic school students
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation sports department is determined to ensure that students studying in municipal schools get ample exposure to different sporting activities. An estimated ₹7 lakh is provisioned to get the basic infrastructure and training module ready for both the teachers and students. The entire planning process is being done along with the NMMC education department. The first-of-its-kind project will commence with NMMC sports teachers undergoing preliminary training.
Central agencies to look into bomb hoax threat to Bengaluru schools
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said central agencies are looking into the bomb hoax threat received by multiple private schools in Bengaluru via e-mail, with regards to a terror angle, if any. At least 15 schools in the city and its outskirts received bomb threats through e-mail on Friday morning triggering panic among students, parents and school managements, which the police later declared as a hoax after conducting searches.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Crypto gamification platform OWN raises $2 million in seed funding Crypto gamification platform 'One World Nation' (OWN) received $2 million in seed funding from investors- Better Capital, Polygon Studios, Cloud Capital and Indigg. One World Nation (OWN) is the brainchild of Akhil Gupta, Dinesh Goel, Kunal Jadhav and Mayank Shekhar. With the huge funding received OWN aims to build the first NFT based play to earn game on Crypto markets.
