Chandni Chowk old bridge demolition: Police announce traffic diversion plan

Pune city Traffic police have announced a traffic diversion plan to be implemented from the night of October 1, 11pm till the morning hours of October 2 when the old bridge at Chandni Chowk will be demolished by controlled blasting to facilitate the construction of a new flyover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Rahul Shrirame, said that vehicular movement on Pune-Mumbai National Highway will be completely closed from 11 pm on October 1 to 8:00 am on October 2.

The diversions were finalised in a review meeting conducted by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh along with officers of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), traffic department senior officials from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad traffic police department on Wednesday.

According to traffic diversion plan shared by the traffic police department, passage of heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai will be stopped at Urse Toll Plaza during this period and heavy vehicles coming from Satara will be stopped at Khed Shivapur toll plaza for the block period.All vehicles will be prohibited from the Dukkar Khind to Ghodawat Chowk stretch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The traffic of light motor vehicles will be diverted from within the main city area during this period. Light vehicles will be diverted via old Mumbai-Pune highway and old Katraj tunnel to pass through Pune city.

Deshmukh said that traffic diversion plan will be implemented in coordination between Pune city, Pune rural and Pimpri –Chinchwad police departments.

Private agency, Edifice Engineering has been assigned the work of controlled blasting which will take place on October 2 at 2 am.

In the pre-demolition work till now, around 1,300 holes, each of a depth of 1.5 metre, have been drilled into the old bridge structure and approximately 600 kg of explosives will be used for blasting, said officials.

The traffic police have appealed to residents to avoid travelling through the highway and use diverted routes only in case of emergency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shrirame said, “We will deploy over 50 traffic police personnel to monitor traffic movement at the diversion points, along with the Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police division. Our appeal to the public is to avoid using the bypass highway during this block period from the night of October 1 till 2 am on Sunday, October 2.”