Chandni Chowk traffic situation likely to improve from tomorrow

Chandni Chowk traffic situation likely to improve from tomorrow

pune news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 11:11 PM IST

Commuters travelling through Chandni Chowk will now be offered some respite from daily long traffic jams

District collectors of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad along with NHAI officials visited the Chandni Chowk old bridge to inspect and review final preparations for the demolition on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Commuters travelling through Chandni Chowk will now be offered some respite from daily long traffic jams with the old bridge being demolished.

Till the time of going to press, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) along with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police had completed all the preparations to raze the structure that had become a hurdle in the free flow of vehicles.

By Monday when commuters will pass through the stretch, the traffic situation will be much more eased, said police officials.

With rains too offering respite, authorities plan to clear debris by early Tuesday and open the stretch of National Highway for vehicular movement between Pune and Mumbai.

On Saturday, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh along with senior Police and NHAI officials visited Chandni Chowk and reviewed the situation. By evening, both ends of the National Highway were closed for traffic and vehicles were diverted from Pune city.

“Boe that bridge is being demolished, our priority will be to clear debris and open the stretch for traffic,” said Deshmukh.

Saturday, October 01, 2022
