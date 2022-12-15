Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandrakant Patil asks PMC to solve water problems in Baner, Balewadi areas

Published on Dec 15, 2022 09:35 PM IST

Patil instructed Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner to supply regular and enough water in these areas

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil (HT FILE PHOTO)
Amid multiple complaints, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, on Thursday, took a review of water woes in Baner, Balewadi and Pashan areas.

Patil instructed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner to supply regular and enough water in these areas. The area come in Patil’s Kothrud assembly constituency.

He said, “Residents are raising complaints for disrupted water supply. The municipal corporation needs to take it seriously and ensure that people get enough water.”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC is laying a new 18.94 km water pipeline for this area. The new water pipeline is coming from Warje to Balewadi. Almost 16 km of water pipeline work is complete. Once complete this will solve the water issue here.”

PMC commissioner also instructed the administration to solve the water problems of newly merged areas in the PMC.

