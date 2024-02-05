Chandrakant Pulkundwar is new Pune divisional commissioner

Chandrakant Pulkundwar, a 2008 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been appointed as the new Pune divisional commissioner on Monday. He replaced Saurabh Rao, stated the transfer order. Chandrakant Pulkundwar was the sugar commissioner and has also served as municipal commissioner of Nashik civic body. (HT PHOTO)

Originally from Nanded, Pulkundwar was the sugar commissioner and has also served as municipal commissioner of Nashik civic body. He also worked as general manager director of road development corporation. In 2008, he served as the private secretary of the former chief minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan.

Also, Anil Kawade, a 2003-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been appointed as a new sugar commissioner. Kawade was commissioner for co-operation and registrar for cooperative societies.

Rao, who successfully handled Covid-19 pandemic crisis between 2020 and 2021, has been transferred as a commissioner for co-operation and registrar for cooperative societies in Pune. For the last few years Rao has been getting postings in Pune.

Earlier he was district collector of Pune before being appointed as a Pune municipal commissioner. Later he was appointed as a the sugar commissioner and was made divisional commissioner during the pandemic in 2020. Rao’s new posting is also in Pune.

In yet another transfer, DK Khillari, who was a chief executive officer of Satara zilla parishad, has been posted as director, Other Backward Bahujan Kalyan, Pune.