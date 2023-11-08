Changes in parking arrangements on several Pune roads

The city police on Wednesday issued orders to make changes to the parking arrangements, taking into consideration the residents’ feedback on the previous directives. The changes will be applicable from Thursday. According to the orders, parking is now allowed on both sides of the road from the Band Garden water supply department to the Wadgaonsheri tanker filling centre, with a distance of 100 meters on either side of the gate. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the orders, parking is now allowed on both sides of the road from the Band Garden water supply department to the Wadgaonsheri tanker filling centre, with a distance of 100 meters on either side of the gate. This includes parking from Kirad Chowk to Alankar Chowk, Alankar Chowk to AB Chowk, and Sadhu Vaswani Chowk to Vidhan Bhavan Chowk.

Parking is also permitted on service roads from Lonikar Bhore transport department to the Mahamarg underpass, as well as on DK Vines to MG Wafers and Bites services roads, and Shambho Snacks to MAIT College.

From the Bharati Vidyapeeth transport department, parking is allowed from the main gate of Bharati Hospital to the northern side of the police station building, extending 100 feet on the western side and from the main gate of Bharati Hospital to the northern side of the police station building, extending to the eastern side of the driveway.

In addition, government official vehicles of the police are reserved for parking, with markings, from just beyond the police station to Chaitanyanagar, on both sides of the road for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including 50 feet for police officers and officials with reserved parking spots.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police, in his order, stated that from Teen Hatti Chowk to Sambhaji Nagar, as well as near Taljai crematorium, Shanidev temple, and Padmavati, parking is allowed for all types of vehicles within a 100-meter radius on both sides of the roads that go to and from these places.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON