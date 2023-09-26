Chaos after death of newborn baby at Aundh District Hospital

PUNE: Chaos prevailed at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) on Sunday after a newborn baby died at the facility. Angry family members of the infant claimed that the child died as a result of the doctors’ incompetence in treating him. Meanwhile, hospital officials claimed that the baby was in critical condition and died as a result of complications. Chaos prevailed at Aundh District Hospital on Sunday after a newborn baby died at the facility. (HT FILE)

The expectant mother was admitted to ADH on Saturday, September 23 after she complained of labour pain. She was 38 weeks pregnant and on Saturday night, she complained of severe pain and cramps but the doctors did not admit her to labour, according to her relatives.

“Seeing my wife in pain, my mother requested that a C-section be performed if a normal delivery was not possible. But both times, doctors retorted with rude responses. After such severe pains my wife was taken for delivery at 7.30 am on Sunday,” stated the father of the deceased newborn.

After the incident, a complaint in this regard was filed at Sangvi Police Station.

The complainant further claimed before taking the mother for delivery, the doctors conducted ultrasonography and informed the baby was doing fine and just after 15 minutes they said the heartbeats of the baby had dropped. Later, they declared that the baby was stillborn.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said, “I will look into the issue and check what had gone wrong. Stern action will be taken if there is negligence on the part of the doctors or hospital staff.”

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, the family has given a written complaint and the issue will be thoroughly investigated.

“The umbilical cord of the baby was dilated which limited the blood supply to the baby. This led to complications in the child. We checked with the doctors and prima facie it seems the reason behind the death is complications. The mother was taken for labour late as everyone was waiting for a normal delivery but after the baby developed complications the patient was taken for C-section,” he said.