Chase your dreams, not fame: Boman Irani

Pune: Actor Boman Irani urged aspiring actors and filmmakers to pursue their passion rather than fame, emphasising that success is a byproduct of dedication and hard work. Speaking at the Vijay Tendulkar Memorial Lecture on Acting at the 23rd Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) on Sunday, he said, "If you want to become an excellent actor, you must have a dream and work hard to make it a reality. But don't chase fame—chase what you love. Fame will come automatically."

Drawing from his own career, Irani spoke about the perseverance required in the industry, sharing that it took him 12 years to direct his first film despite being a part of the industry. He stressed the importance of strong writing in cinema. “Every director and writer should learn to write, and every actor should learn to understand writing. Give your characters flaws. They shouldn’t be perfect people,” he said.

Irani spoke candidly about his childhood, recalling how he was a shy child with a stammer. His mother, noticing that he was more confident on stage, encouraged him to watch films. A turning point came when he was asked to narrate an entire movie to a blind friend of his father’s, an experience that fueled his passion for storytelling. Before entering films at 35, he worked at his family’s wafers shop for 14 years, waited tables at the Taj Mahal Palace, and worked as a photographer.

The actor also shared insights on filmmaking, urging directors to understand the true subtext of their stories and actors to fully embody their roles. As a producer on his recently released film “Mehta Boys”, he spoke about budget constraints in filmmaking. “There is no end to it. You will always find a way over hurdles. Everything is about vision and art—never blame the budget.”

Jitendra Joshi, recalling Irani’s role in the Marathi film “Ventilator”, praised his commitment to authenticity. “Even though he had the option to say his dialogues in Hindi, he insisted on speaking in Marathi,” Joshi said.

Irani credited filmmakers like Govind Nihalani, Jabbar Patel, Shyam Benegal, and Vijay Tendulkar as key inspirations for his theatre career. He lauded PIFF for providing a platform where filmmakers and audiences can engage in meaningful discussions.