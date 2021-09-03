‘Checking CCTV camera footage to verify corporators’ action is not wrong’

PUNE: NCP leader Ajit Pawar has instructed party leaders to follow the instructions given by the city unit president. The direction came after the city unit president on Thursday sought CCTV camera footage of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee meeting to check its party members’ action as it was alleged that some corporators supported the proposals put forth by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) public representatives.

According to the NCP leaders, though the party is taking an official stand to oppose some proposals in PMC, the party’s standing committee members are supporting the BJP plans.

“They (public representatives) have to listen to the city unit president as he consults leaders and executive committee members before taking a decision. There is nothing wrong to check CCTV camera footage. It is not to insult anyone, but verify facts.”

NCP has four members in the PMC standing committee. The party president had instructed them to oppose appointment of a security agency owned by BJP MLA. However, the members voted in favour of the proposal, and they went against the party’s line for the third time in one month. The members had also voted in favour of selling of PMC flats against the NCP’s stand.