Tanker hits vehicles after tyre burst, 2 killed in Pune

The driver of a tanker carrying chemical substance lost control of the vehicle due to tyre burst and fell into the valley after colliding with many vehicles leaving two dead and four injured on the Pune-Saswad road in Dive Ghat on Monday.

According to the police, the tanker was travelling from Saswad towards Hadapsar when the accident took place. The heavy vehicle after losing control hit other vehicles coming from the opposite direction, causing a massive explosion and fell into the gorge.

Rescue teams, fire brigades, and the police administration reached the spot to assess the situation and provide aid. However, their efforts were hampered by the leakage of acid-like chemical from the tanker.

The accident caused chaos and traffic snarls on the busy road.

The injured were rushed to hospitals. However, authorities said that the death toll is expected to rise as it is unclear how many people were trapped under the tanker.

