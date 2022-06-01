Chikhali Police book unknown person for posting child pornography material on social media platform

The Chikhali Police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified person for posting child pornography material on Instagram in May 2021. The complaint was lodged on May 31 by police sub-inspector Kiran Sadashiv Kanse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and IT Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused is yet to be identified, the complaint stated.

Seven phone numbers and email addresses are on the radar of Pimpri-Chinchwad police after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) flagged them off for sharing and uploading child pornography on web platforms.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police received the information from NCRB’s cyber tipline facility for the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.