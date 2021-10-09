Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / CID arrests absconding advocate Rajabhau Suryavanshi
pune news

CID arrests absconding advocate Rajabhau Suryavanshi

According to the CID, there are criminal cases lodged against advocate Rajabhau Suryavanshi at Pimpri, Bhosari, Shivajinagar and Navghar police stations
The CID has arrested accused advocate Sagar Maruti alias Rajabhau Suryavanshi in connection with 11 serious offences lodged against him recently. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 06:16 PM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested accused advocate Sagar Maruti alias Rajabhau Suryavanshi in connection with 11 serious offences lodged against him recently.

The district court had declared him an absconder and the CID had formed different teams to nab Suryavanshi. He was picked up at 10 pm on Friday from Renuka Mata Mandir area.

According to the police, there are criminal cases lodged against him at Pimpri, Bhosari, Shivajinagar and Navghar police stations.Most of the criminal cases are serious in nature and related to land scams and other offences. The high court had even questioned the state CID as to why was Suryavanshi absconding for three years and not arrested.

CID chief Riteish Kumar and IG Makarand Ranade had issued orders for the arrest of Suryavanshi.

CID superintendent Shrikant Dhivare and his team laid a trap based on confidential information and nabbed him from near Renuka Mata Mandir area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Colleges to reopen in Pune from October 12

FIR against builder Avinash Bhosale, Vinod Goenka, Vikas Oberoi and 11 others for forgery

Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

Pune Startup Mantra: This personal Gyde makes your company’s software easy to use
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP