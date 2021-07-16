CID seizes documents in connection with Samruddha Jeevan chit scam

The CID has collected a huge cache of documents related to Samruddha Jeevan Company, the management of which has been accused of carrying out large scale cheating of the investors.

The CID sleuths raided a house in Dhayari where some important and incriminating documents were hidden by the group. The documents are being verified and arranged for a proper forensic audit, CID officials stated.

Mahesh Motewar, the chairman and managing director of the multi-crore collective investment scheme company Samruddha Jeevan Group, and Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Limited and the prime accused in the multi-crore Samruddha Jeevan chit fund scam is currently languishing in jail along with 16 others who were perpetrators of the major financial crime which shook the state of Maharashtra.

The role of 25 bigwigs for their role in the scam is also being investigated by the authorities.

In the first week of July, sleuths from Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) raided the office of Samruddha Jeevan Multi-State Multipurpose Cooperative society at Bhoomkar Chowk situated Narhe Ambegaon and Aundh and seized important documents and files from the raid spots. The CID had questioned Vaishali Motewar, wife of Mahesh Motewar, founder of Samruddha Jeevan society. At that time, Vaishali gave information about crucial documents and files related to the case.

In 2017, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets of Mahesh Motewar including hotels, helicopters, land plots in four states collectively worth ₹207 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In 2016, CBI had arrested Motewar and his wife on charges of cheating thousands of investors. The central agency had attached a number of land plots, apartments, three hotels in Pune, one helicopter at Santacruz Airport, all belonging to Motewar.

CBI had also raided 58 places linked to the company including its office in Pune. In 2013, the Osmanabad police had filed a case against him in connection with a ₹35 lakh dairy scam in Umaraga in Osmanabad. The SEBI in 2016 had also registered criminal offences against the company including its four directors violating its orders to not raise funds.