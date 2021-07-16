Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / CID seizes documents in connection with Samruddha Jeevan chit scam
pune news

CID seizes documents in connection with Samruddha Jeevan chit scam

The CID has collected a huge cache of documents related to Samruddha Jeevan Company, the management of which has been accused of carrying out large scale cheating of the investors
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:10 PM IST
HT Image

The CID has collected a huge cache of documents related to Samruddha Jeevan Company, the management of which has been accused of carrying out large scale cheating of the investors.

The CID sleuths raided a house in Dhayari where some important and incriminating documents were hidden by the group. The documents are being verified and arranged for a proper forensic audit, CID officials stated.

Mahesh Motewar, the chairman and managing director of the multi-crore collective investment scheme company Samruddha Jeevan Group, and Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Limited and the prime accused in the multi-crore Samruddha Jeevan chit fund scam is currently languishing in jail along with 16 others who were perpetrators of the major financial crime which shook the state of Maharashtra.

The role of 25 bigwigs for their role in the scam is also being investigated by the authorities.

In the first week of July, sleuths from Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) raided the office of Samruddha Jeevan Multi-State Multipurpose Cooperative society at Bhoomkar Chowk situated Narhe Ambegaon and Aundh and seized important documents and files from the raid spots. The CID had questioned Vaishali Motewar, wife of Mahesh Motewar, founder of Samruddha Jeevan society. At that time, Vaishali gave information about crucial documents and files related to the case.

In 2017, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets of Mahesh Motewar including hotels, helicopters, land plots in four states collectively worth 207 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In 2016, CBI had arrested Motewar and his wife on charges of cheating thousands of investors. The central agency had attached a number of land plots, apartments, three hotels in Pune, one helicopter at Santacruz Airport, all belonging to Motewar.

CBI had also raided 58 places linked to the company including its office in Pune. In 2013, the Osmanabad police had filed a case against him in connection with a 35 lakh dairy scam in Umaraga in Osmanabad. The SEBI in 2016 had also registered criminal offences against the company including its four directors violating its orders to not raise funds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP