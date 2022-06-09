CISF jawan dies by suicide in Pune

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
We are still collecting details, says Senior police inspector Bharat Jadhav, incharge of Vimantal police station
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan posted at the Pune international airport allegedly died by suicide. Senior police inspector Bharat Jadhav, incharge of Vimantal police station, said, “One jawan died by suicide at his place of residence on June 6.” DCP (zone IV) Rohidas Pawar said, “We are still collecting details.”

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

