Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget (PB) 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to ₹5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.

Kumar said, “All the ward offices need to invite meetings for participatory budget and call for suggestions from citizens. Each ward has an Rs75 lakh provision, but citizens can suggest a maximum of Rs5 lakh work.

Many people are actively participating in the process. Though they are suggesting works, there is no proper system to verify whether the work is undertaken or not.

Participatory budget 2023-24

Rs75 lakh provision for each ward

Rs5 lakh civic work citizens can suggest in their electoral ward

October 10 Last date for submitting suggestions