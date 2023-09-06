Citizens and organisations unite for cleaner air, improved public transportation

In response to the increasing challenges posed by the rising number of private vehicles leading to traffic congestion and air pollution, citizens and various organisations have demanded “Free Bus Days.” Recognising air pollution as a pressing health emergency affecting citizens across all age groups, particularly children and the elderly, the call for enhanced public transportation emerges as a crucial strategy to combat this crisis, the citizens said in a release. The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is commemorated annually on September 7 in recognition that clean air is important for the health of people, while air pollution is the single greatest environmental risk to human health and one of the main avoidable causes of death and disease globally. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune Air Action Hub, a dedicated platform committed to addressing air quality concerns, has submitted a letter to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to declare the upcoming “International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies” on 7th September as a Free Bus Day.

The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is commemorated annually on September 7 in recognition that clean air is important for the health of people, while air pollution is the single greatest environmental risk to human health and one of the main avoidable causes of death and disease globally.