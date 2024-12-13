Menu Explore
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
Citizens facing technical issues on Vahan portal

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 13, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Work related to vehicle registration, permits, choice numbers, vehicle information and RC books is disturbed due to technical problems in the Vahan portal

Since the past one month, citizens are facing technical issues on the Vahan portal of the state transport department to the extent that not only can they not complete works related to the regional transport office (RTO) but are also being fined for incomplete online transactions.

We have informed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) department. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
We have informed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) department. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Manish Jadhav, an RTO agent, said, “Not only private transporters but also the common public coming for their personal RTO works are facing difficulties. Work related to vehicle registration, permits, choice numbers, vehicle information and RC books is disturbed due to technical problems in the Vahan portal.”

Santosh Kendre, a citizen, said, “This Vahan portal is of no use and many works related to the RTO such as vehicle passing, fitness certificates and green tax related works are not being carried out properly by this new system. Also on some domains, the work is getting done but printed receipts cannot be obtained.”

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “Yes, there are some technical issues related to Vahan presently and we have informed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) department. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon.”

