Citizens fume as newly laid road dug up in Sadashiv Peth

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) shoddy work has been exposed again after a road in Sadashiv Peth was dug up barely 10 days after it was constructed. On March 11, the Road Department carried out road resurfacing work at a stretch connecting Tilak Smarak Mandir and the Perugate area, however, barely 10 days after that, the civic body permitted the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to dig the route for maintenance-related works. This has exposed a lack of communication within various departments of the PMC. On March 11, the Road Department carried out road resurfacing work at a stretch connecting Tilak Smarak Mandir and the Perugate area. (HT PHOTO)

Civic activist Vivek Velankar criticised the PMC administration, saying, “The PMC had completed the road work last week and within a week started digging the road again. The PMC administration is blatantly wasting the taxpayer’s money, and the authorities should be made accountable for this blunder.”

He added that the Road Department lacks long-term plans, leading to such catastrophic situations.

“With better coordination, such situations could have been avoided, the PMC should not permit agencies to dig newly laid roads.”

Commenting on the issue, PMC Road Department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “It is a serious matter, and I will look into it personally.”

Questioning the motives of the hurried action, Shakuntala Bhave, a Sadashiv Peth resident said, “This is ridiculous on the part of PMC. How can they dig a newly constructed road within a week?”

Raghvendra Athale, a Perugate resident said, “The cost of the road should be recovered from the MSEDCL and PMC officers who were involved in it. Nowadays, it is common practice to repair the same stretch multiple times to inflate the expenses on paper.”

Velankar appealed to the PMC commissioner to look into the matter and ensure that such blunders would not happen.