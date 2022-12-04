Citizens left in the sun as bus shelters go missing in Pune

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has spent crores of rupees on civic amenities, the effort for basic maintenance of these facilities is never taken. For Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) commuters, standing in scorching heat or rains has become challenging as most bus stops do not have shelters, a basic amenity.

During a spot visit by Hindustan Times, it was found that bus stops at Ruby Hall Clinic, PMC building, Fatimanagar, Yerawada did not have shelters, whereas the shelters at Hadapsar had no electricity. The PMPML has 9,460 bus stops, of which only 1,250 have sheds.

In 2021, the PMC was to install 1,500 bus shelters, however, due to cash crunch, the PMPML authorities have not begun the work.

Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director of PMPML said, “We are unable to construct bus sheds due to financial crunch but work will start soon. We have already floated a tender, once is the vendor is finalised, the construction of shelters and advertisement display work will be done by the same vendor.”

Sagar Shah, who boards a bus from Ruby Hall Clinic regularly said, “Commuters are left in the scorching heat, rains due to the absence of a shed. This is a matter of peoples’ safety and basic amenities like a shelter must be provided.”

“Bus shelters are missing in various areas.Crores of rupees have been invested, but the transport body is still unable to provide shelters to commuters. There is no policy regarding bus shelters. PMPML must have a dedicated team who should look after maintenance and construction of new shelters,” said Sanjay Shitole, secretary, PMP Pravasi Manch.