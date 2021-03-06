Citizens suffer as 37 CFCs remain shut since lockdown

City residents are facing serious issues related to getting property tax bill printouts, birth and death certificates and other documents from the 37 Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) across the city as the offices have remained shut since lockdown was announced.

According to the PMC administration, the private agency to be appointed for manpower supply at the CFCs is yet to be finalised and the tendering process is not yet completed.

Most citizens visit the ward offices where the facilitation centres are located. A large number of citizens need these services for day-to-day work including getting zonal certificates.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appointed a private agency to look after the running of daily affairs including manpower supply and its contracting term got over in January last year.

After the lockdown was announced, the process of appointing a new agency could not be completed.

The PMC administration gave a one-month extension to the agency but after that, the PMC found that the numbers of citizens at the main building was increasing due to the unavailability of services at the CFCs.

The PMC top officials directed the appointment of PMC staff to look after the CFCs to resolve the imbroglio. The PMC released a fresh tender in August but did not receive a response after which tenders were floated again.

Manju Waghmare, a Yerawada resident said, “The CFCs are our lifeline where we go for our work to be done at the earliest. As of today, the citizens are suffering due to the complete shutdown of the CFC and are being forced to travel a long distance to the main PMC building. It is creating a lot of hassles for citizens. I wanted a birth certificate and had to travel to the main office in Juna Bazar to get one. We had informed the ward office, but it has become normal for the PMC and its administration to be least bothered about citizens.”

Rahul Jagtap, head, information and technology Department, PMC said “The PMC has outsourced the task of manpower to a private agency and tenders for the same have been approved by the standing committee. The orders for the same will be issued soon and all the CFCs will function effectively from next week.”

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Portal: The PMC aims to revamp its existing portal.

Smart City Portal: The smart city portal will provide all the information to citizens about Pune. The PMC is looking forward to generate revenue through various revenue streams like advertising, e-commerce

PuneConnect (Online Digital Service Window): Delivers citizen services through the single window over the web, CFC and kiosks to its stakeholders

Citizen Support Desk (CSD): The PMC has set up citizen support to address citizen queries and provide support over the call. Toll-free Number 1800 1030 222 is now operational to provide citizen support from 7 am to 11 pm. Citizen Support Desk (CSD) operates in three languages, Marathi, Hindi and English. The CSD also provides a token number for any extended support and provides timely updates

Grievance Redressal System: PMC upgraded the citizen help desk mechanism for its citizens to provide support and guidance over any day to day services related to Pune Municipal Corporation departments/wards. PMC has also setup 10+ channels to entertain citizen grievance which is as Web, Mobile App, Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and SMS.